Brahmapuram fire | Pinarayi Vijayan announces Clean Kerala action plan

March 15, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala can no longer afford protests against setting up of solid waste management plants, says the Chief Minister.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Taking a leaf out of the Brahmapuram crisis, the government will roll out an action plan for evolving an effective waste management mechanism across the State on a war footing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the State Assembly.

The State will seek international expertise in solid waste management. A discussion will be held with the World Bank team from March 21 in this regard. The service of other expert agencies will also be sought.

Also read | Warnings about shortcomings in biomining at Brahmapuram went unheeded

Clarifying responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities of all agencies concerned including the State government, local bodies and individuals will be spelt out. The programmes will be implemented with the involvement of people. Scientific management schemes for solid and liquid waste, construction waste and biomedical waste will be introduced. The rules and regulations regarding the waste management will be strictly implemented and the violators sternly dealt with. The State can no longer afford protests against setting up of solid waste management plants, Mr. Vijayan informed the house.

A garbage-free state campaign will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will end on May 31. The second phase will begin on September 1 and conclude on December 31.

Managing waste at source

Handling of waste at source, doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste, making the service of haritha karma sena across the State and cleaning the public places and water sources will be implemented in the State.

The technology for processing domestic biodegradable waste at source will be made available through local bodies. War rooms will be set up at local and state levels to monitor the implementation of the programme. Social audit of the programmes will also be carried out, he informed the State Asselby.

The Brahmapuram crisis shall be converted into an opportunity to make Kerala a clean State, he said.

