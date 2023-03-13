HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brahmapuram fire could have exposed people in Kochi to highly toxic dioxin emissions

Dioxins are a class of highly toxic persistent organic pollutants unintentionally produced during combustion processes such as waste incineration

March 13, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The fire outbreak at the Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram dumping yard is feared to have exposed people in the city and suburbs to high levels of toxic dioxins.

Dioxins are a class of highly toxic persistent organic pollutants (POPs) unintentionally produced during combustion processes such as waste incineration, open burning of municipal solid waste, and chemical and metallurgical manufacturing processes.

ALSO READ
Warnings about shortcomings in biomining at Brahmapuram went unheeded

Successive studies done by the Environmental Technology Division of the CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science & Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, in the aftermath of fire breakouts at Brahmapuram in 2019 and 2020 pointed to such a possibility. The total dioxin emission in the 2019 and 2020 incidents were calculated to be 306 and 221 mg toxicity equivalence (TEQ) respectively. The studies found that the average dioxin levels in the ambient air after the fire were higher by up to 50 times than the reference and field data.

Incidentally, the fire on both the occasions lasted only two and four days respectively, whereas this time it has already exceeded 10 days, and as such the emission level could be that much more.

ALSO READ
Kerala Opposition disrupts Assembly over Brahmapuram fire

In its 2020 report, NIIST has called for an in-depth study comprising soil, sediment, water, and air in the buffer zone of the dumping yard to analyse the impact on environment. This was based on the assessment that the periodic fire outbreaks could have contaminated the surrounding environment with higher levels of dioxin and furan compounds.

It also recommended a systematic study on the level of dioxin in animal origin food samples from the surrounding regions to predict the health risk of consumption. The fire and resultant pollution could have resulted in exposure to the free ranging hens, cows and any other animals grazing in the area and also to the fishes in the nearby streams or ponds. Human exposure mainly occurs through the consumption of bio-magnified animal origin products such as eggs, milk, fish, and, meat.

The study observed that more than 90% of human exposure to dioxins and furans occurs via food chain especially through animal origin food samples.

Related Topics

air pollution

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.