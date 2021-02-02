ZP member, nine others booked

YADGIR

02 February 2021 21:57 IST

Shahapur Police registered a case against Yadgir Zilla Panchayat member Kishan Rathod, a native of Chamanal Tanda in Shahapur taluk, on the charge of kidnapping Dhanu Rathod, a native of Hotpeth Melina Tanda, on January 30.

The FIR has said that the complainant, Raju, son of Dharu Rathod, submitted a written complaint on February 1 stating that his father [Dharu Rathod] went to attend a court matter and also, to pay a visit to hospital on January 30. But, later, he telephoned him saying that 10 people who came in a four-wheeler forcibly took him along with them when he was at Kumbar Oni in Shahapur city at around 12.10 p.m.

The complainant suspected that Mr. Kishan Rathod could be involved in the crime and sought action against all the accused.

A case has been registered under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person) of Indian Penal Code against Mr. Kishan Rathod and nine others.