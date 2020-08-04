Youths from rural background make it to civil services

YSURU

Two medical graduates get valuable tips from Mandya DC

Students from Karnataka and mainly with rural background have made it big in the civil services examination the results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday.

Of them at least two – M.J. Abhishek Gowda and N. Vivek Reddy – are qualified doctors and both received valuable tips from M.V. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, who is also a doctor by qualification.

While Abhishek was ranked 278th, Vivek Reddy secured the 485th rank and both are now bracing for a career as public servants.

Abhishek Gowda told The Hindu he studied in Kannada medium till 10th Standard in a government school at Maragowdanahalli in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district. He enrolled for PUC at Vishwamanava BGS PU College, Komerahalli in Mandya taluk, and went on to secure admission for MBBS at MVJ Medical College, Hoskote.

However, his mind was set on becoming an IAS officer even as a school student and was egged on by his teachers who inspired him to take up the UPSC challenge.

“I worked as duty doctor for 3 years and simultaneously prepared for the civil services and qualified in my third attempt’’, said Abhishek Gowda. Though a medical graduate, he took Kannada literature as his optional in the IAS mains because of his inherent interest in the field.

Once he cleared the mains and qualified for the interview he got in touch with the Mandya DC and received valuable tips on facing the interview board.

Vivek Reddy is a native of Bheemaganahalli, Srinivaspura taluk in Kolar district. After his schooling and PUC, he secured admission for MBBS at Shivamogga Institute of Medical Science which he completed 3 years ago.

Inspired by father

“I was keen to be an IAS officer even before securing a seat for medical course was inspired by my father who is a school teacher’’, he added.

Currently working as a junior assistant at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, Dr.Reddy, said he narrowly lost out in the interview in the first attempt by 6 marks. He has one more attempt left and will appear for the examinations yet again to improve his rankings and posting. Dr. Reddy used to be in touch with Mr. Venkatesh who has gone through the grind and equipped him for the interview.

Mr. Venkatesh said the success of the two youths from rural background should inspire others to prepare and appear for the competitive examinations and strive to be successful.