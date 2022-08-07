Youth injured as Horatti’s car hits bike

August 07, 2022 21:11 IST

MLC helps shift injured to hospital

A car in which Member of Legislative Assembly Basavaraj Horatti was travelling hit a youth’s motorbike in Hubballi on Sunday. Mr. Horatti stayed back at the scene and helped shift the injured youth to hospital.

Kenchappa Godannanavar was injured when his motorbike collided with the MLC’s car.

The victim, a driver of earth-moving vehicles, was going to Hubballi from Dharwad.

Mr. Horatti was leaving BVB College of Engineering after attending an event organised by journalists.

The young man is said to be out of danger, the police said.