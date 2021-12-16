Youth found brutally murdered

Mysuru

16 December 2021 22:33 IST

A 24-year-old youth was found murdered in Ramanahalli village on the outskirts of Mysuru.

Police said Arjun, who is a driver of earth moving machines, left his house on Wednesday night after receiving a call on his mobile. Later, he was found brutally stabbed and bludgeoned to death.

The police recovered his body from a ditch on the outskirts of Ramanahalli. Senior police officials visited the spot and a case has been registered in Mysuru South Police station.

