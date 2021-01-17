Yediyurappa will be removed after April, says Siddaramaiah

MYSURU

17 January 2021 22:50 IST

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that B.S. Yediyurappa will be removed from the post of Chief Minister after April this year.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had received information from RSS sources about the removal of Mr. Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister after April.

“If the issue of change of leadership in the State was not before the party, why did it take so many days to permit expansion of his Ministry?, the Congress leader questioned, while making light of the praises showered on Mr. Yediyurappa by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the State.

“Does anybody come and say such a thing (that the Chief Minister will be removed). If they do, how will the government run? Mr. Siddaramaiah queried before claiming that his information about Mr. Yediyurappa’s removal was “credible”.

Money spent

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had sought a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the claim made by Minister for Water Resources Ramesh Jarkiholi that newly inducted Minister C.P. Yogeshwar had spent ₹9 crore allegedly for Operation Lotus to form the BJP government in 2019.

“No less a person than a Minister in the Yediyurappa government has made a statement that Mr. Yogeshwar spent ₹9 crore that had been taken as a loan. From where did he bring the money? From whom did he take the loan? Where was the money spent? It should be made public,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said, while demanding a probe in the matter.

CD issue

He also sought a probe into the issue of the CD, which a section of the BJP leaders are alleging had been used to blackmail Mr. Yediyurappa during the Cabinet expansion. “I don’t know what Mr. Yediyurappa has done. But, I am told it is disgusting. Let there be an inquiry,” Mr. Siddaramaiah added.