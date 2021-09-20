Yediyurappa warns partymen of Congress efforts to ‘woo BJP leaders’

HUBBALLI

20 September 2021

‘Unlike the parliamentary polls where Modi wave is a factor, victory in Assembly polls is a challenge’

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday asked BJP leaders not to take the Opposition parties for granted in the 2023 Assembly polls and said there were reports that the Congress was trying to woo some BJP leaders.

He asked his fellow partymen and leaders to start working seriously keeping the polls in mind.

Speaking at the State executive meeting of the BJP in Davangere, Mr. Yediyurappa referred to reported attempts by Congress leaders to woo BJP leaders and said the party leaders should not give scope for such developments.

Stressing the need to start preparing for the next Assembly elections immediately, the former Chief Minister sought to draw a distinction between the parliamentary and Assembly polls. “Winning parliamentary elections would be easy as there will be a Narendra Modi wave. But it would be a challenge to win the Assembly election,” he said.

“Let us not be under the illusion of an easy victory in 2023. The achievements of the BJP government should be taken to every household in the State if we have to win these polls,” he said. Mr. Yediyurappa said a Statewide tour would be conducted for further strengthening of the party. “The workers and leaders should work with confidence and the BJP will come back to power with full majority, winning 140 seats,” he said.

Putting an end to speculation over him touring of the State, the former Chief Minister said there was a lot of speculation about his proposed State tour for strengthening the party.

“It is not an one-man tour. I am not touring the State alone. All MPs and MLAs will come with me wherever I go. We will teach a lesson to the Congress by further building and strengthening the party,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.