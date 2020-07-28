Yediyurappa safe at least till Dec.

BENGALURU

28 July 2020 22:30 IST

High command reportedly in no mood to look at political issues till COVID-19 subsides

Contrary to speculation that Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi’s visit to Delhi is an indication of efforts to replace Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the Bharatiya Janata Party high command is reportedly in “no mood to look at such political issues” in Karnataka till December.

“Right now, our focus is to contain COVID-19. We cannot focus our attention on such political issues till December, when some kind of a relief is expected in the form of vaccine,” sources in the party central leadership said.

This would mean that Mr. Yediyurappa is safe at least till December. It is not a secret that some of the senior party leaders have been waiting in the wings, hoping that they may be considered for the top post if the 77-year-old Chief Minister is replaced.

Advertising

Advertising

This backdrop, coupled with Mr. Savadi’s Delhi visit and the sudden decision by the Chief Minister to appoint 20 MLAs as chairpersons of boards and corporations, had triggered speculation that one more round of political tussle had begun in the BJP State unit. This had coincided with the first anniversary of the Yediyurappa government.

Sources in Delhi said that it also does not mean that Mr. Yediyurappa will be asked to step down soon after December.

“It only means that the central leadership would be in a position to look at all the political issues after COVID-19 subsides,” sources said. They also made it clear that leadership change is “a big and complex issue” that cannot be decided abruptly.

The party high command is said to be closely watching the State’s handling of COVID-19. “The situation appears to have exposed chinks in the armour of the State government,” sources in the BJP central leadership observed.

Ministerial expansion

Meanwhile sources close to Mr. Yediyurappa said the Chief Minister’s camp was keen to take up ministerial expansion exercise sometime in August to fill up the six vacant berths.

In fact, the Monday’s appointments to boards and corporations were aimed at preparing the ground for ministerial expansion by placating those who are unlikely to get berths.

“The Chief Minister is willing to take up expansion exercise before August 15 if things go well and the high command gives its nod,” a leader close to the Chief Minister said.