Yediyurappa disagrees with Kateel on Rahul remark

20 October 2021 20:29 IST

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has expressed his disagreement with BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s description of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a “drug addict and drug peddler”.

“That kind of language should not be used against anyone. There is no need to use such words,” he said at Moratagi village in Vijayapura district on Wednesday. He had arrived at the village to address a campaign rally ahead of Sindgi byelection.

“We should respect Rahul Gandhi and other political adversaries. We should make sure we don’t insult them whenever we make comments about them,” he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa said Opposition leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah were unnecessarily dragging the name of the RSS into the election campaign. “There is no need to do that. Both the leaders should focus on other things. They are living in their own world and harbouring several illusions about themselves,” he said. “Mr. Kumaraswamy has been making some unnecessary comments,” he said, in reply to a query.