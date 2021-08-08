Yediyurappa declines privileges of cabinet-rank

Bengaluru

08 August 2021 16:01 IST

A day after the State Government announced cabinet position to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, he has declined to the offer on Sunday.

In a letter to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the former Chief Minister has said that he would not want the position announced by the State Government. He said that he would like to continue to receive whatever privileges that is extended to a former Chief Minister. "I request you to withdraw the order that has provided me with privileges of a cabinet rank," he said in the letter.

On Saturday, the Government had in an order had bestowed the cabinet rank privileges to the former Chief Minister. It had said that Mr. Yediyurappa would enjoy the cabinet rank till the tenure of the current chief minister.

Such an order was unprecedented, and had been to keep Mr. Yediyurappa placated by the current regime, sources in the Government said.

