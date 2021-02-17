Yaduveer extends support for Amrit Mahal breed conservation

MYSURU

17 February 2021 23:23 IST

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysore royal family, on Wednesday told Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan that his Ganda Bherunda Foundation will extend all support for the conservation of Amrit Mahal and Hallikar breeds of cattle.

The Minister met Mr. Wadiyar at the Palace and discussed the plans of conserving the Amrit Mahal cows.

Mr. Wadiyar recalled how 45,000 acres of land (Gomala) was set aside for the pasturage of Amri Mahal cattle breed in the past besides mentioning examples of how these cows were used to drive away enemy forces during wars.

The Minister told Mr. Wadiyar about the plans of cultivating fodder in around 5,000 acres in Amrit Mahal Kaval lands.

Mr. Wadiyar said the ban on cow slaughter in the State may help to preserve the indigenous breeds of cattle.