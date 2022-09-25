Yadgir native appointed Director of AIIMS-New Delhi

M. Srinivas | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 56-year-old doctor from Yadgir has set an example of how a common student studying in Kannada medium can make dreams come true by becoming the Director of the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

M. Srinivas, son of a retired tahsildar Ashappa, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Yadgir city, was appointed as Director of AIIMS on September 9 for a period of five years or till attaining the age of 65 or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The order was issued by the Under Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Dr. Srinivas completed his primary and high school and PU education in Yadgir city before moving to Ballari for studying MBBS. After MBBS, he moved to Davangere where he completed MS and later, got MCH degree from AIIMS, New Delhi, and was appointed as Professor in the special expert division in pediatric surgery department. Thereafter, he was transferred as Dean in ESIC, Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad.

“The Department of Health and Family Welfare has observed remarkable changes that he had made in ESIC, Hyderabad. Under his tenure, the ESIC gained improvement in all sections, which helped him to emerge as the Chief of AIIMS, New Delhi,” Nagaraj, who is the younger brother of Dr. Srinivas, told The Hindu.

Dr. Nagaraj is also dentist and served as Dean at ESIC in Kalaburagi. He was transferred to ESIC, New Delhi, recently and is going to take charge shortly.

“Nothing is impossible if a student points to his life’s goal and works hard to reach it. My brother is an example to the younger generation,” Dr. Nagaraj said and added that his brother wanted to take up civil services exams but finally chose the medical field.

Yadgir district was badly recognized as one of the backward districts among Kalyan Karnataka region in the education sector, with its poor performances in SSLC and PUC examination results. But, the considerable and magnificent achievement of Dr Srinivas, who studied Kannada medium till SSLC, has made the district people proud and the way he crossed milestones in the profession career will be a boost for every student.

“I can only say that he deserved to be chosen for the post of Director in the prestigious health institution. It feels happy and is a matter of pride for the people of the district,” Veerabasant Reddy Mudnal, former MLA and general surgeon, said.