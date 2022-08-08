Karnataka

Yadgir DC appeals public for peaceful Muharram

Deputy Commissioner R Snehal addressing meeting at Yadgir on Monday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS
Staff Reporter YADGIR August 08, 2022 21:06 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 21:06 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has appeal to the public to ensure a peaceful Muharram.

Chairing a peace meeting to review preparations made for Muharram in Yadgir on Monday, she said that both Hindus and Muslims have been observing this festival for many years. “This year too both communities should observe it peacefully,” she requested.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liquor sales are banned

The Deputy Commissioner also imposed a ban on selling liquors though wholesale or outlets from 3 p.m. on August 8 to 10 a.m. on August 10 using the power vested Karnataka Excise Act 1965.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 450 places

Muharram will be celebrated at 450 places across the district. Therefore, elaborate police security has been made to maintain law and order, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, who was present, said.

He said that stern legal action will be taken against those who break the law. Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Additional Deputy Commissioner and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...