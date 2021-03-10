Women’s day observed

Participants attending the International Women's Day celebration at Government Pre-University College for Women at Balmatta in Mangaluru on Tuesday

Mangaluru

10 March 2021 01:13 IST

KIOCL Ltd. and The Hindu jointly organised a programme at Government Pre-University College for Women in Balmatta on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Monday.

Three outstanding students were felicitated for their academic performance on the occasion. The KIOCL Ltd. distributed stationary, masks, handwash, and sanitisers to students. It also distributed steel dustbins to the college.

Speaking on the occasion, A.V. Bhat, general manager (in charge) of KIOCL Ltd., suggested women use every opportunity to excel in life. Students should focus on studying hard, he said.

Motivational speaker Sharanya Rao asked women to raise voice on certain issues. AshaKiran, deputy general manager (IT), KIOCL Ltd., also spoke.

Meanwhile, in another programme organised at KIOCL township at Kavoor, KIOCL Ltd. honoured Deputy Mayor of Mangaluru Sumangala Rao and singer Roopa Prakash. The chairman and managing director of the company M.V. Subba Rao was present.

Earlier, at its pellet plant, the company felicitated A. Ramachandra Bairy, district health and family welfare officer, Revathi, Police Inspector, Chandra Prabha, Medical Officer, Sabitha Monis and Gayathri Shetty, ASHAs, and Chandrakala R., yoga instructor, for their contribution in their respective fields.