Women athletes from State show solidarity with protesting wrestlers

May 24, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Members of All India Mahila Samskruthika Sangatane staged a protest supporting women wrestlers fighting against sexual harassment at UVCE Alumni building at K.R. Circle in Bengaluru on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

In a show of solidarity with protesting wrestlers, All India Mahila Samskruthik Sanghathan (AIMSS) held a State-level convention on Tuesday. The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against instances of alleged sexual assault by National Federation Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. 

Reeth Abraham, an athlete, and former Asian medallist in long jump said, “It is sad to see women wrestlers protesting demanding justice. I am also disappointed with the stand taken by former athlete and Rajya Sabha member P.T. Usha.” Ms. Abraham said there is no difference between the days when she entered sports and the present scenario as there still dearth of women athletes. They also face discrimination and sexual assault. 

Ashwini Nachappa, a former track and field athlete said, “There needs to be a robust mechanism in the filed of sports to address issues related to assault. Our prayers and support are with the wrestlers.”

Pallavi Akkurati, IAS officer who attended the seminar, added that women in every field face problems due to gender bias. The women who come from privileged backgrounds manage to protest for justice while underprivileged will always remain in the closet. 

Aparna B.R., president, AIMSS, highlighting the significance of protests said that the national wing of the AIMSS held a candlelight vigil and also took part in the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar. 

