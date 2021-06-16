Woman survives botched abortion of female foetus

16 June 2021 18:21 IST

The surgery was carried out by a quack

Vijayapura police have booked a man and his associates for causing injury to his wife by forcefully aborting her foetus because he did not want a girl child.

Vijayalakshmi Hadapad suffered blood loss during surgery by a quack. She is now recuperating in a private clinic.

Aravind Hadapad, her husband, had forced her to undergo an abortion in the house of an acquaintance. The injury was caused after an unqualified person, who was experienced in illegal abortions, cut open her abdomen to remove the foetus.

The Hadapad couple are from Chidambar Nagar. They have two daughters. When Vijayalakshmi became pregnant for the third time, Aravind took her to a scanning centre to determine the sex of the foetus. When the illegal pre-natal scan revealed that it was female, Aravind decided to abort the pregnancy. With the help of relatives, he contacted a person who was famous for carrying out abortions at home.

However, on seeing Vijayalakshmi losing a lot of blood, the quack fled from the spot. Her relatives, who came to know about the surgery, admitted her to a private hospital.

Police say the accused will be arrested soon.