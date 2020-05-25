Woman dies of COVID-19 in Tumakuru

Tumakuru

25 May 2020 15:52 IST

A 55-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 died on Sunday night in Tumakuru.

P-1686, resident of Veerasagara in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district, had come to Tumakuru district government hospital on May 19 for treatment. She was suffering from tuberculosis and was under treatment.

District Health Officer M.B. Nagendrappa said that she tested positive on May 22 and was on ventilator support at the designated hospital in Tumakuru. She died on May 24.

Veerasagara village has been declared as a containment zone.

New case

A 34-year-old KSRTC driver of Magadi depot in Ramanagaram district, who is a resident of Mavinakunte of Tumakuru taluk, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Before joining duty at Magadi, the throat and nasal swabs of P-2135 were collected in Magadi and sent to laboratory for testing.

On Monday, he tested positive and all his family members in Mavinakunte village have been quarantined. The village have been declared as a containment zone.

Dr. Nagendrappa said that he has been shifted to the designated hospital in Tumakuru for treatment.