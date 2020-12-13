Woman attacked with acid

Belagavi

13 December 2020 01:11 IST

A fruit vendor suffered an acid attack for spurning the advances of a petty trader in Raibag in Belagavi district on Friday.

Annappa Subhash Seth, 35, poured acid on the face, stomach and back of the 30-year-old poor woman who sold fruits for a living. She was in immense pain when other vendors and shop owners tried to help by throwing cold water on her body. The Raibag police gave her first aid at a local clinic before shifting her to the district hospital.

The accused allegedly drank poison and surrendered before the police at Raibag police station.

Advertising

Advertising

The police shifted the accused also to the district hospital. A case has been registered. Investigations are on to find out how the accused procured the acid, which is a regulated substance.