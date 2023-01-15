ADVERTISEMENT

With 6 lakh participants, Yogathon in Karnataka creates a record

January 15, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The mass yoga drill was organised by the Karnataka Sports and Youth Empowerment Department

The Hindu Bureau

A yogathon organised by the Karnataka Sports and Youth Empowerment Department saw a record number of over six lakh participants, in Bengaluru on January 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karnataka Sports and Youth Empowerment Department created a new record on Sunday by organising a mass yoga performance, which saw the participation of over six lakh persons.

The Yogathon was organised at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Governor Thaavarchand Gehlot and Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister K. C. Narayana Gowda participated in the event.

Mr. Gowda stated in a release that the earlier record had been held by Rajasthan, where about 1.5 lakh people had participated in a yogathon. He expressed happiness over his department’s achievement. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US