Wishes pour in for DKS on his birthday

May 15, 2022 23:01 IST

Several prominent leaders, including AICC president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greeted KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar as he turned 60 on Sunday.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa too greeted him on the occasion.

While Ms. Priyanka Gandhi was present when a cake was cut at the Congress’ Chintan Shivir in Udaipur to celebrate his birthday, other leaders including Mr. Gowda, Mr. Bommai and Mr. Yediyurappa called him over telephone to greet him.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leaders M.B. Patil, Eshwar Khandre, S.R. Patil, R. Ramalinga Reddy, and Salim Ahmed also greeted him.