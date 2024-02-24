Wipro awards schools for best practices in sustainability

February 24, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based tech firm Wipro Limited recognised colleges and schools for their best practices in sustainability at its Wipro Earthian Awards ceremony held on Saturday.

The award was constituted to foster integrated sustainability education and acknowledge Indian schools and colleges that actively promote sustainable action and thinking, said Wipro.

The 2023 edition of the Wipro earthian school programme received over 1,200 project submissions, of which 22 winning and 18 shortlisted entries were selected by an independent jury. The teams from the winning schools demonstrated a deep understanding of biodiversity, waste, and water, through a combination of activity-based learning programs and written essays, according to a company statement. Vanita Vidyalaya High School, Belagavi, was awarded for best practices in managing waste.

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro Limited, was present at the event.

