ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephant spotted on outskirts of Belagavi in Karnataka

March 01, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Belagavi

The local police and forest officials stopped vehicles on roads, to ensure that the elephant did not face any hindrance

B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai

A wild elephant was spotted near Bauxite Road, on the outskirts of Belagavi, in the morning on March 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Badiger P.K.

There was excitement among morning walkers in west Belagavi on March 1 when they saw a wild elephant moving slowly, stopping to eat grass by the roadside.

Someone called forest officials. The local police and forest officials stopped vehicles on roads, to ensure that the elephant did not face any hindrance. Commuters stopped at a distance and watched the majestic animal move.

The elephant was spotted at the intersection of Bauxite Road and Hindalga Road. The lone elephant walked along narrow lanes and the backyards of some houses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest officials were of the opinion that the tusker was moving from Kakati forest to the jungles of Kowad, passing through villages like Alataga and Uchagaon on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border.

Some farmers were worried that the elephant may enter sugarcane fields along the Kolhapur road. But it moved in a diagonal manner, towards Uchagaon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US