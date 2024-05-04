ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephant found sick, standing at one place in Bhadra reservoir backwater

May 04, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant standing in Bhadra Reservoir backwater in Lakkavalli range of forest. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department officials have spotted a wild female elephant that has fallen sick and is standing with its calf in the backwater of Bhadra reservoir.

ADVERTISEMENT

The animal, which looks weak, has remained at one place for the last two days. The elephant was spotted two days ago in N.R. Pura range. However, since Friday, it has been spotted in the Lakkavalli range of the Bhadra Wildlife Division.

Yashpal Kshirasagar, DCF of Bhadra Wildlife Division, told The Hindu that a wild elephant had fallen sick. “It looks weak. As it is with its calf, it does not allow anybody to go near. However, our staff is providing it with food along with supplements, as prescribed by veterinarians. The animal is hardly consuming food,” he said.

The officers are worried that the animal may die if veterinarians sedate it with a tranquillizer dart. “The animal looks weak physically. It cannot withstand anesthesia. Hence, we are monitoring it from a distance. The issue has come to our attention because the animal has come to an open place,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The calf is healthy, and it has been consuming food provided by the staff.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US