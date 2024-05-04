Wild elephant found sick, standing at one place in Bhadra reservoir backwater

May 04, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Forest Department officials have spotted a wild female elephant that has fallen sick and is standing with its calf in the backwater of Bhadra reservoir.

The animal, which looks weak, has remained at one place for the last two days. The elephant was spotted two days ago in N.R. Pura range. However, since Friday, it has been spotted in the Lakkavalli range of the Bhadra Wildlife Division.

Yashpal Kshirasagar, DCF of Bhadra Wildlife Division, told The Hindu that a wild elephant had fallen sick. “It looks weak. As it is with its calf, it does not allow anybody to go near. However, our staff is providing it with food along with supplements, as prescribed by veterinarians. The animal is hardly consuming food,” he said.

The officers are worried that the animal may die if veterinarians sedate it with a tranquillizer dart. “The animal looks weak physically. It cannot withstand anesthesia. Hence, we are monitoring it from a distance. The issue has come to our attention because the animal has come to an open place,” he said.

The calf is healthy, and it has been consuming food provided by the staff.

