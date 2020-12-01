‘We’ll enact anti-love jihad law against all odds’

KALABURAGI

01 December 2020 22:02 IST

Terming the opposition, especially from the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, to the proposed anti-love jihad legislation in the State as “minority appeasement”, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi asserted that his government would enact the law against all resistance.

“The State government is planning to bring in legislation to curb the love jihad menace. But, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is opposing it. He appears to be more concerned about minority appeasement than the security of women,” Mr. Savadi said.

He was speaking to media representatives in Koppal on Tuesday. He was in the town to participate in the BJP Gram Swaraj programme in the backdrop of gram panchayat polls.

“Our government is committed to protecting Hindu women from love jihad menace. We will enact a stringent law against love jihad, no matter how much resistance there is,” Mr. Savadi said.

Asked about national party leaders participating in local municipal elections in Hyderabad, Mr. Savadi justified it saying that it was a part of the party’s commitment to repaying the cadre and local level activists who had worked hard for bringing the party to power at the Centre.

To a query about the speculated change in Chief Ministership in the State, Mr. Savadi said that B.S. Yediyurappa would remain Chief Minister for the rest of the period of the current Assembly.

Forest Minister and Ballari in-charge B.S. Anand Singh thanked the government for granting ₹ 1,600 crore to the development of new Vijayanagara district. He also hailed the right of Kampli and other taluks to be part of the new district.

“A couple of taluks, including Kampli, are demanding to be part of the new Vijayanagara district. It is their right. Our government will look into it,” he said.

Lok Sabha member Sanganna Karadi was present.