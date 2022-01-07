Weekend curfew: DC holds meeting

Hassan

07 January 2022 22:07 IST

All schools and colleges will remain closed

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has said all shops and establishments, except those offering emergency and essential services, will remain closed in the district due to the weekend curfew. Holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in the district.

The DC spoke to presspersons in Hassan on Friday after holding a video conference with tahsildars on the preparations to implement the weekend curfew. Mr. Girish said the curfew would be in effect from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday. There would be no restriction on shops that sell food items, vegetables, fish and mutton. The government has allowed industries to function. Those reporting to duty in the industries have to furnish identity cards issued by the employers whenever the police enquired. “All parts, playgrounds and temples will remain closed. The marriages could be held with 200 participants in case of outdoor event and 100 in indoor”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The sale of liquor would be banned during the weekend. Hotels could offer take-away services.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda said the police would not allow unnecessary movement of the public.