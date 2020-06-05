Wedding hall owners asked to refund money

Vijayapura

05 June 2020 12:59 IST

After receiving several complaints of wedding hall owners not refunding the money even after the cancellation of scheduled wedding dates owing to lockdown, the district administration has directed all such hall owners to immediately refund the money to those who seek it.

In a release, Deputy Commissioner, Y.S. Patil said that many people have started complaining that hall owners are insisting on rescheduling of dates and are not willing to refund the money.

Meanwhile, during the recent visit of district in-charge Minister, Shashikala Jolle, some people urged the Minister to take action against such wedding hall owners. They said that only a few are thinking of rescheduling the dates, while several of them are not certain of any date and are asking for the refund.

“The hall owners have no right to keep the money when they are not offering any service. Keeping money without any service is illegal”, said one of the complainants.

After the complaint, Ms. Jolle asked Deputy Commissioner to take necessary action to meet the demand of the people.

Based on it, Mr. Patil said that action under the Disaster Management Act would be taken against errant owners of wedding halls and convention centres.

The owners should refund the full amount, he added.