March 03, 2022 22:06 IST

With prize of Rs 2.5 crore, the programme will run for 18 months

The/Nudge Foundation and Ashirvad Pipes, in partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Central Government, announced a prize for start-ups and innovators working on solutions to provide clean drinking water to the underprivileged and rural households.

The initiative is aimed to support solutions that address population-scale water challenges. With a total prize of ₹2.5 crore, the programme would run for 18 months and would support entrepreneurs in developing, testing, and scaling solutions through a network of investors, mentors, technology and knowledge partners, and policy circle advisors, stated a release.

The prize seeks solutions pertaining to source water purification, smart distribution and storage provisions ensuring sustained clean drinking water availability and accessibility, and recycling solutions such as water source recharge, desalination, wastewater treatment to increase availability of drinking water in regions with water scarcity, the release said.

Alongside the Jal Jeevan Mission, The/Nudge Prize provides an opportunity to provide access to clean drinking water across 19 crore households in the country.