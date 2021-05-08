Ward-level COVID-19 response team launched in Mysuru

Mysuru

08 May 2021 20:18 IST

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), through the newly constituted ward-level response team, launched the door-delivery of medicine kits for COVID-19 patients under home isolation, on Saturday.

It began in the Krishnaraja Assembly constituency and local MLA S.A. Ramdas, along with the councillors in the constituency, visited those under home isolation and delivered the kits.

D.G. Nagaraj, MCC Health Officer, said the MCC was already doing it but Saturday’s initiative was the first under the ward-level COVID response team which is headed by the councillors of the respective wards. It also comprises NGO representatives, doctors and ASHA workers.

There are 65 wards in the MCC limits and the new exercise entails not only visiting those under home isolation but planting a white flag in front of the house to indicate the home isolation status of an inmate. This will also help the ASHA workers to visit and counsel the patients and inquire about their health.

The task force was constituted to ensure greater efficiency in COVID-19 management which has come under flak as there are complaints of violation of protocols from individuals who have been advised home isolation.