Walkathon on Constitution awareness held

February 15, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Members of sexual minority groups, oppressed women, former Devadasis, women activists and people from different walks of life took part in the Constitution Awareness Walkathon led by Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu G.R.J. here on Thursday.

Flagging off the walkathon at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, the Deputy Commissioner also walked along with the participants. The Department of Women and Child Development, Social Welfare Department had jointly organised the walkathon to mark the 75th anniversary of the acceptance of Constitution of India.

The participants raised various slogans including “Our Constitution, Our Pride”, “Our Constitution, Our Strength”, “Our Constitution, Our Soul” and others during the walkathon along with holding various placards and banners.

Municipal Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi, Additional Director of Social Welfare Department Allahbaksh M.S. officials from the Department of Women and Child Development took part in the walkathon.

In villages

Meanwhile, the ‘Constitution Awareness Rathayatra’, which began from January 26, reached the villages of Gudageri, Goudageri, Kalasa and Pashupatihala villages of Kundagol taluk of Dharwad district.

Several children dressed as B.R. Ambedkar and Basaveshwara (Basavanna) welcomed the awareness jatha along with kids dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Onake Obavva, Chatrapati Shivaji and several other historical personalities. ‘Dollu Kunita’ by an all-women troupe, ‘kumbhamela’ by women, schoolchildren and village residents were part of the jatha that covered streets of the villages. Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department Meenakshi Gudagi administered the preamble of the Constitution and several other officials were part of the awareness programme.

