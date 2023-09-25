Walk to Kankumbi, where the Malaprabha originates, marks World Rivers Day

September 25, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of various organisations and environmentalists organised World Rivers Day on Sunday, by walking to Kankumbi village in Belagavi district, where the river Malaprabha originates.

They launched “Malaprabha Saurakshan Abiyan: Ugam Se Sangam Tak” on the occasion, aimed at creating awareness about the need to protect the forests in the Western Ghats.

Members gathered at the Mauli temple in the village and took out a padayatra to the point of origin of the river in the midst of the thick jungle.

ADVERTISEMENT

They adopted a resolution to continue sustained efforts for the conservation of the Malaprabha basin from its origin at Kankumbi to its confluence at Kudala Sangama, a stretch of 306 km. Efforts will be made to seek the support and guidance of Rajendra Singh, waterman of India, they said.

Resource persons spoke of the various aspects of conservation.

The former director of Water and Land Management Institute, Dharwad, Rajendra Poddar spoke of the need to build a people’s alliance to protect the environment and ensure that the rivers flow for eternity.

He asked farmers and environmentalists to don the roles of Jal Sakhi and Jal Mitra to lead the movement.

Prof. Poddar also spoke of his experience of over three decades to train farmers, engineers and others and teach students of the University of Agricultural Sciences about the various aspects of water and land management.

Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa spoke about the rising problem of pollution of waterbodies by plastic and other material. He also spoke against the indiscriminate use of underground water that will lead to a global water scarcity without quick solutions. He advised farmers to adopt micro irrigation technologies to prevent the misuse of water.

Retired Navy officer Aravind Shiggaon spoke of his association with late Sardeshpande who worked all his life for the preservation of the Sahyadri mountains. Mr. Shiggaon urged the groups to take forward conservation activities initiated by Sardeshpande.

Suresh Kulkarni, a consultant with WALMI, appealed to farmers and beneficiaries of the Malaprabha to work towards its conservation.

President of Kankumbi Gram Panchayat Deepti Dilip Gavas, vice-president Neelima Bhikaji Mahale, members, S.Y. Prabhu, former principal of GSS College, Kiran Gavde, agro forestry promoter, Sunil Chigulkar, headmaster of the government primary school, environmentalist Nyla Coelho, conservation enthusiasts, and members of Lt. Gen. Sardeshpande Memorial Sahyadri Conservation Interpretation Centre and farmers from Kankumbi, Chorla, Goa, Maharashtra, Belagavi, Dharwad, Huballi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.