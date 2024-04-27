Voter turnout increases by almost 5 per cent in Narasimharaja assembly constituency

April 27, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MYSURU

Even though the voter turnout in urban pockets of Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, and Narasimharaja was poor in comparison to the rural parts of Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, the poll percentage in Narasimharaja Assembly segment in the city went up by almost than 5 per cent from 60.60 per cent in 2019 Lok Sabha elections to 65.55 per cent during the 2024 polls held on Friday.

Out of the 3.10 lakh eligible voters in Narasimharaja assembly segment, a total of 2.03 lakh votes were cast during the polling for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, thereby registering a voter turnout of 65.55 per cent.

During the elections in 2019, there were 2.63 lakh eligible voters in Narasimharaja Assembly constituency. Out of them, total of 1.59 lakh votes or 60.60 per cent had cast their votes in the polling station.

Chamaraja

The poll percentage in Chamaraja assembly constituency went up by 1 per cent from 59.93 per cent in 2019 to 60.98 per cent in 2024 polls held on Friday.

Out of the 2.57 lakh voters in Chamaraja, 1.56 lakh people had cast their votes during the 2024 polls, recording a voter turnout of 60.98. In 2019, there were 2.33 lakh voters and 1.39 lakh voters or 59.93 per cent had exercised their franchise.

Krishnaraja

The voter turnout in Krishnaraja assembly segment went up marginally from 60.29 per cent in 2019 Lok Sabha polls to 60.87 during the polling held for the 2024 elections on Friday.

Out of the 2.58 lakh voters in Krishnaraja assembly segment, a total of 1.57 lakh or 60.87 per cent exercised their franchise during 2024 polls. During the previous polls in 2019 when there were 2.43 lakh voters out which 1.46 lakh or 60.29 per cent had cast their votes.

Rural parts

In the other parts of Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, poll percentage in Periyapatna Assembly segment went up from 78.86 per cent in 2019 to 80.19 per cent in 2024.

In Hunsur, the voter turnout went up marginally from 77.24 per cent in 2019 to 77.91 per cent in 2024, and in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, the poll percentage went up from 71.68 in 2019 to 73.40 per cent in 2024.

Kodagu

While the poll percentage in Kodagu’s Virajpet segment went up from 72.52 per cent in 2019 to 73.88 per cent in 2024, the poll percentage actually dipped in Madikeri from 76.55 per cent in 2019 to 75.41 per cent in 2024.

