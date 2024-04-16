ADVERTISEMENT

Voter slips with QR codes helps locate polling booths in Mysuru

April 16, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Voters in Mysuru are getting QR coded slips that can help them to track their polling stations.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer K.V. Rajendra said in Mysuru on Tuesday, April 16, that voter slips with QR codes are being distributed to the electorate in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency. The initiative helps to encourage people to come forward to vote and thereby increase voting percentage

“By scanning the QR code, voters get details on their polling stations,” he said, after launching a SVEEP drive organised by the District SVEEP Committee and the CESC outside the palace. A jatha was also held on the occasion to spread voter awareness with only a few days left for the polls.

He said the booth-level officers will visit every house and distribute the voter slips.

G. Sheela CESC MD, expressed confidence in increasing the voting percentage and called for increasing the number of voter awareness drives to motivate the voters to cast their ballot.

