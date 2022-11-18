Voter data ‘theft’: Probe will look into role of revenue officers in misuse of ID cards

Trending
- Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
Amid the alleged voter data theft controversy, the BBMP commissioner has said that revenue officers in specific Assembly constituencies will also be held responsible for the misuse of what look like identity cards and disciplinary action initiated.
ADVERTISEMENT
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, who is also the election officer, said: “In March 2018, permission was granted to Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust for house-to-house visits to create awareness towards making online applications via the voter helpline mobile app. Now, since we have received complaints related to the misuse of the permission and collecting personal data, we have lodged a case against the Trust with police. The inquiry is going on.”
ADVERTISEMENT