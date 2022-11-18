Voter data ‘theft’: Probe will look into role of revenue officers in misuse of ID cards

November 18, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the alleged voter data theft controversy, the BBMP commissioner has said that revenue officers in specific Assembly constituencies will also be held responsible for the misuse of what look like identity cards and disciplinary action initiated.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, who is also the election officer, said: “In March 2018, permission was granted to Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust for house-to-house visits to create awareness towards making online applications via the voter helpline mobile app. Now, since we have received complaints related to the misuse of the permission and collecting personal data, we have lodged a case against the Trust with police. The inquiry is going on.”

