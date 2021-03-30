Visually-impaired student beats all odds

Rajat Dixith

Hassan

30 March 2021 02:48 IST

Rajat Dixith secures first rank in M.A. (English) by scoring CGPA of 6.9

Rajat Dixith, a visually-impaired student of Sahyadri College in Shivamogga, has secured the first rank in M.A. English literature. He scored Cumulative Grade Point Achievement (CGPA) of 6.9, the highest in Kuvempu University this year.

“I do not feel different from other students,” the 24-year-old told The Hindu.

Mr. Dixith has been a good scorer since his school days. He secured 96% in SSLC, 94.5% in PUC, and studied B.A. in SDM College, Ujire, where he secured the second rank.

As he had cultivated the habit of reading literature books, he chose to do a post graduation in English and joined Sahyadri College. “I learnt Braille in my school days. I use the language to take notes. However, the number of literature books available in Braille is minimal. Hence, I depend on reading software,” Mr. Dixith said.

“I have been supported by my parents Mahesh Dixith and Sheela Dixith and the college teaching staff. They helped me understand the subject,” he said. Interestingly, Ms. Sheela, a B.Sc. graduate, was his scribe in the M.A. examination.

Mr. Dixith is now preparing for the National Eligibility Test for junior research fellowship. He plans to do research at a prestigious institution, if he secures the fellowship. “I want to do PhD in literature and teach literature,” he said. William Shakespeare and Charles Dickens are his favourites in English, while he likes Kuvempu and S.L. Byrappa in Kannada.

He has received appreciation and felicitation from many.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa visited his house and greeted him.