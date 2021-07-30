Virtual coffee fest

Hassan

30 July 2021 19:00 IST

The Coffee Board of Government of India is organizing India Brazil South Africa Coffee Festival 2021 virtually on August 4 and 5. The festival on the theme - Coffee, Country and Collaboration - includes conferences, exhibition and virtual coffee plantation tour.

Karnataka Growers Federation, in a press release issued here on Friday, said the event would be a platform to share knowledge, technology and business development. Experts from India, Brazil and South Africa will participate in the event.

Federation president H.T. Mohan Kumar and secretary K.B. Krishnappa have appealed to coffee growers of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts to attend the event virtually, by registering online, which is free. On both days, the conference will be held between 4 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

Those interested can visit ibsacoffeefestival2021.webconevents.com