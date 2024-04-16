Vinod Asuti files nomination papers, takes out roadshow in Dharwad

April 16, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A day after BJP candidate in Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi filed his nomination papers amid much fanfare, Dharwad witnessed another mega show of strength on Tuesday with a large number of people turning up for the filing of nomination papers by Congress candidate Vinod Asuti.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by Labour Minister and district in-charge Santosh Lad, MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Slum Board Development Prasad Abbayya, Chief Whip of Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed, the former Minister A.M. Hindasgeri, Mr. Asuti took part in the roadshow in Dharwad.

In fact, Mr. Asuti filed his nomination papers first and then took part in the roadshow which began from Shivaji Circle in Dharwad. And, he filed another set of nomination papers after the roadshow.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu G.R.J., Mr. Asuti was accompanied by Mr. Lad, Mr. Abbayya, Mr. Hindasgeri, Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi, the former MLA Kusumavati Shivalli, district Congress unit presidents Anilkumar Patil and Altaf Halwoor and Congress leader Vijay Kulkarni.

Several other leaders, including Sharanappa Kotagi, Rajashekhar Menasinakai, Bangaresh Hiremath, Anwar Mudhol and Babajan Mudhol, took part in the roadshow.

The Congress candidate and most of the leaders wore saffron turban during the roadshow, while some wore the Gandhi cap. Folk troupes led the roadshow as a large number of people carrying the Congress flag marched on the thoroughfares of the city raising slogans in favour of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Lad said that while the Congress candidate is seeking votes on the party symbol, Mr. Joshi is seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after forgetting his party. Even for gram panchayat elections, BJP leaders were seeking votes in the name of Mr. Modi, he mocked.

Mr. Lad expressed the confidence that the Congress will definitely win this time and it may be even with a margin of one vote. Mr. Joshi should speak about what his party has done in the last one decade to improve people’s life. He should speak about poverty eradication and economic condition, he said.

Speaking to presspersons later, Mr. Abbayya said that as there is anti-BJP wave in the State, the Congress will definitely win in Dharwad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.