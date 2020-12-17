Vinay Kulkarni approaches High Court for bail in murder case

HUBBALLI

17 December 2020 01:17 IST

The former Minister’s uncle is in the custody of the CBI for interrogation

After the Special CBI Court in Dharwad rejecting his bail application, Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, who is in judicial custody, has approached the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench, for bail.

Vinay Kulkarni has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar and is lodged in Hindalga Jail in Belagavi.

Vinay Kulkarni’s counsel filed the bail application in the High Court in Dharwad on Wednesday. Court sources said that the bail application had been scrutinised and it is likely to come up for hearing in the next two days.

On Monday, CBI Special Court Judge C.M. Gangadhar passed an order rejecting the bail plea after hearing both the sides.

Counsel for Vinay Kulkarni had on November 26 moved the bail application and the court had heard arguments on December 4.

On December 9, filing objections to granting bail, counsel for CBI argued that Vinay Kulkarni was the key conspirator along with another accused Basavaraj Mutagi in the murder case.

He said that the Congress leader had already intimidated witnesses and being a former Minister, he had taken the entire system for a ride and misused the police in his favour.

The court through its order on December 14 had upheld the CBI argument.

Meanwhile, the court has allowed the CBI to take Chandrashekhar Indi alias Chandu Mama, an uncle of Vinay Kulkarni, into custody for two days for further questioning. Chandrashekhar Indi was arrested by the CBI on Sunday.

He was produced before court on Monday which then remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

On Tuesday, the CBI Special Court Judge [Mr. Gangadhar] granted his custody for two days and asked the CBI to present him before court by Thursday evening.