Video statement emerges after death of student

Hassan

26 October 2021 23:18 IST

The engineering student who allegedly committed suicide on Monday had circulated a video statement expressing concern over the education system to his friends before taking the extreme step. The video clip went viral on Tuesday.

Hemanth Gowda, a sixth-semester student of Rajeev Institute of Technology, was found dead in his hostel room. He was a native of Hiriyalu in Arsikere taluk. In the video clips, he spoke of the education system and said it required reforms. He said he was “sacrificing his life” to draw people’s attention to the matter. In his 13-minute-long video statement, he thanked his parents, friends, and teachers for their support. He said he expected the Chief Minister, the Ministers of education, and the pontiff of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt to attend his funeral. He also appealed to his parents to donate his organs to the needy.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can contact the state’s helpline 104 for counselling.)