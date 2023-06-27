ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Kannada filmmaker and actor C.V. Shivashankar passes away

June 27, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran Kannada actor, filmmaker and lyricist C.V. Shivashankar passed away due to a heart attack in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He was 90.

Shivashankar, born on March 23, 1933, at Tiptur in Tumakuru district, first forayed into theatre before entering films. He made his film debut as an actor in the 1958 Hunsur Krishnamurthy-directorial Shree Krishna Garudi, starring Dr. Rajkumar. He went on to star in noted films like School Master (1958), Dharma Vijaya (1959), Rathna Manjari (1962), and several others.

Shivashankar wrote lyrics for many hit songs, mainly Kannada patriotic ones, from the films he featured in. Films directed by Shivashankar include Mane Katti Nodu (1965), Padavidhara (1967), Namma Ooru (1968), Mahadiya Mane (1971), Mahathapasvi (1977), Hoysala (1978), and others.

Shivashankar’s films chronicled the rich culture and heritage of Karnataka. He is a recipient of Kannada Rajyotsava and Karnataka State Award. 

