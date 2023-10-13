ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran journalist Sachidananda Murthy no more 

October 13, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran journalist K.S. Sachidananda Murthy, 68, who hailed from Karnataka and had a long stint with the Malayala Manorama Group, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday. He was recovering from a recent lung transplant surgery in the city. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

‘Sachi’, as he was fondly called in journalist circles, had an over four-decade-long career in journalism of which he spent most part in the Malayala Manorama Group and in The Week magazine. Prior to that he worked with The Indian Express.

He joined The Week as its Bengaluru correspondent in 1982 and moved to New Delhi in 1990 as the chief of the bureau of the magazine and became its resident editor in 2000. He retired in 2022. His column on political affairs appeared in Malayala Manorama for over 30 years.

“As Resident Editor of The Week, Sachi was well known in the Capital, be it political or power corridors. He shaped generations of reporters and his guidance was readily available to all. His charming ways easily won every one,” the Press Club of India, Delhi, said in a social media post. “Sachidananda Murthy was among the few Kannadiga journalists active in the national capital media circles,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Murthy was secretary general of the Editors Guild of India in 2007 and chairman of the Lok Sabha Press Advisory Committee in 2009. He was also awarded by the Karnataka Media Academy for his contribution to journalism.

