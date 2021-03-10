Vatal Nagaraj demands CBI probe into ‘CD scandal’

Mysuru

10 March 2021 19:29 IST

Kannada protagonist Vatal Nagaraj has sought a CBI probe into the “CD scandal’’ which has rocked Karnataka politics.

Speaking after participating in a demonstration in Mysuru on Wednesday against the scandal allegedly involving former Minister Ramesh Jharkiholi and against the rising fuel prices, Mr. Nagaraj said the “CD scandal’’ is like a wheel that is rolling through politics in Karnataka. “Who will be caught in the wheel is not known, but efforts are being made to make the wheel disappear’’, he said.

He said the State government should ask the Centre to order a CBI probe into the matter. He cautioned the State government against having its own inquiry.

“The government should recommend a CBI probe or Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa should step down from his post.”

Referring to the claims of “2-3-4’’ made by Mr. Jharkiholi, Mr. Vatal Nagaraj sought an explanation on what the referencesmean. “Give an explanation. Don’t mislead the people of the State’’, he said while adding that the people of the State should know who was behind the “CDs’’.

Mr. Nagaraj came down heavily on Mr. Yediyurappa and said the BJP leader was only concerned about preventing his government from collapsing and accused him of having no faith in democracy.

He described the present government as the “worst’’ Karnataka had seen.