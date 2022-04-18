Valmiki community will soon get 7.5% reservation: Narasimha Nayak

April 18, 2022 22:59 IST

Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda) MLA and chairman of Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board has expressed confidence of getting 7.5% reservation for the Valmiki community as the State government is keen to fulfill the promise. He was speaking to the reporters in Yadgir on Monday.

Mr. Nayak said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with whom he had discussed the issue had promised to provide reservation for the community as demanded. “I hope Mr. Bommai will keep up his promise and solve the pending demand on reservation,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked about Minister B. Sriramulu’s statement that he will abandon politics if he failed to get 7.5% reservation for the community, Mr. Nayaka said Mr. Sriramulu was a Minister in the present State government. He should discuss the issue in the Cabinet meeting instead of giving such a statement when the matter is about to reach a logical end,” he advised.

Mr. Nayak said that there is no chance of protecting anyone suspected to have been involved in the scam of PSI recruitment and those who are involved would definitely be punished.

When asked about riots in Hubballi, the MLA said that the Home Department should take stern action against culprits, who damaged government properties by pelting stones. “Home Minister Araga Jnanendra should show his toughness and deal with the issue with iron hands,” he appealed.