‘Vaccine likely in four to six weeks’

24 November 2020 22:21 IST

Karnataka CM interacts with the press

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has claimed that there were indications of the vaccine against COVID-19 becoming available in about four to six weeks.

Speaking to reporters after his arrival in Mysuru on Tuesday, Mr. Yediyurappa referred to the virtual meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with Chief Ministers of different States earlier in the day and said the Prime Minister had asked States to prepare themselves for distribution of the vaccine in all the districts.

He said the Prime Minister had asked the Chief Ministers to establish a system for proper distribution of the vaccine, which can take about four to six weeks.

When asked about the possibility of a fresh lockdown in view of indications of a possible second wave of COVID-19 infections, Mr. Yediyurappa nodded in the negative and walked away.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told presspersons that the government had decided to constitute a State-level steering committee headed by the Chief Minister to monitor vaccination for COVID-19. Similarly, Deputy Commissioners and tahsildars will head steering committees at the district and taluk levels, he said.

Mr. Bommai said the government is planning to follow arrangements made during elections to administer the vaccine to the general public. “Vaccination centres would be formed and workers will be trained for the exercise,” the Home Minister said.

A digital platform would be developed to collate inoculation data, as people who are vaccinated might require two or three doses to achieve resistance, Mr. Bommai said.