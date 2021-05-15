Vaccination sites to be moved to schools, colleges in Karnataka

Bengaluru

15 May 2021 23:38 IST

To reduce the risk of people contracting COVID-19 while getting vaccinated, the State administration plans to shift vaccination sites from primary health centres (PHCs) and government hospitals to schools and colleges. This way, those who are due to get their first or second shot will not be exposed to patients visiting hospitals for treatment or to get tested.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is the chairman of the COVID-19 task force, announced this decision at a press conference on Saturday. “People infected with COVID-19 will be visiting hospitals and PHCs. We don’t want people who come to get vaccinated to get infected, so we will be stopping vaccination at health facilities,” he said.

Sources in the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) said vaccination sites would also be moved to spots such as community halls and large office complexes. “All that is needed is an ambulance, a staff nurse, three rooms, and emergency drugs,” a member of the committee said.

It was also decided at the meeting that crematorium workers would be treated as frontline workers and provided insurance. It was decided that ₹10 to be provided daily for the disposal of waste generated by each COVID-19 patient.

The COVID-19 task force has also decided to stop the practice of home isolation in rural areas and urban slums to curtail the spread of COVID-19 among family members. Instead, those who test positive have to shift to a COVID Care Centre even if they don’t have symptoms. According to a committee member, this move will prevent family members of the patient from getting COVID-19.

“There are certain prerequisites to be isolated in a house, which includes a separate well-ventilated room, a separate toilet, and a caregiver who can take care of the patient. As all this is not feasible in rural areas and urban slums, we have decided to stop allowing home isolation,” said a TAC member.

Meanwhile, to cater to the demand, there is an need to increase the number of oxygenated beds in all health facilities. In community health centres, 30 oxygenated beds should be allocated. In taluk hospitals, there is a need to have 100 oxygenated beds and districts hospitals need to have 100 ICU beds, said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Covaxin halted

The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee has decided to temporarily stop administering the first dose of Covaxin until stocks are replenished. It will be given only to those who have already taken the first dose and are due for their second shot. The government has decided to divide the ₹2 crore global tender to procure vaccines into four tenders of ₹50 lakh each.

Vaccination for those between the ages of 18 and 44 will resume after the State government develops its own portal, similar to the Centre’s CoWin portal.