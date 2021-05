Bengaluru

12 May 2021 02:59 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that there is no shortage of vaccines since they have been arriving in the State.

“There is neither any need to panic nor for people to stand in queues overnight. People need not fear about any shortage,” Mr. Yediyurappa told reporters after visiting the COVID-19 war room at Arogya Soudha.

Advertising

Advertising