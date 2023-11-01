Use of CNG gaining momentum: GAIL Gas

November 01, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru already has over 51,000 registered Compressed Natural Gas vehicles, and the use of CNG as an intercity fuel has been gaining momentum here, said GAIL Gas Ltd. on Wednesday.

GAIL Gas currently sells 1.9 lakh kg of CNG a day in the city in addition to the CNG growth driven by the tourist corridor involving Mysuru, Hosur, Tumakuru, Ramanagar, Hyderabad and Dakshina Kannada (GAIL Gas).

The oil PSU, which currently has over 100 CNG stations network in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, said it has plans to expand its CNG network in the city by adding another 200 CNG stations. It already laid 2,000 km of pipeline network across the city to make CNG available in Lalbagh, K.R. Puram, Koramangala, J.P. Nagar, K.H. Road, Vijaynagar, Thanisandra, Mysore Road, Attibele, Yelahanka, HSR Layout, Whitefield, Sarjapur, Banashankari, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Peenya, Hoskote, Airport Road, Bagalur, Nelamangla, Tumkur Road, Electronic City, Hosur Road, Jigni, and Bommasandra, said the company.

GAIL Gas Ltd launched a two-month CNG Promotional Scheme in Bengaluru to make journeys more cost-effective, environment- friendly and rewarding, said the oil PSU in a communique on Wednesday.

The CNG Promotional Scheme was designed to incentivise the use of clean and efficient Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for commercial vehicles. This initiative would encourage the adoption of the fuel by offering significant advantages to both new and retrofitted commercial vehicles, said Hirdesh Kumar, CGM (CGD) and officer in charge, Bengaluru.

At the current prices of petrol and diesel in Bengaluru, CNG cars offer around 40% and 25% savings as compared to its petrol and diesel variant respectively. Further, CNG passenger autos offer savings of around 55% as compared to their Petrol Variant, claimed the PSU.

