UoM VC felicitated

November 14, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

Outgoing Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore G. Hemantha Kumar was felicitated at a function in Crawford Hall here on Monday.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, Kannada Development Authority Chairman and filmmaker T S Nagabharana, former VCs K.S. Rangappa, S N Hegde, N S Rame Gowda, retired professor C. Naganna and others were present at the felicitation function.

Mr. Nagabharana and Prof. Rangappa recalled their association with Prof. Kumar.