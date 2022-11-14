UoM VC felicitated

Outgoing Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore G. Hemantha Kumar was felicitated at a function in Crawford Hall here on Monday.
Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, Kannada Development Authority Chairman and filmmaker T S Nagabharana, former VCs K.S. Rangappa, S N Hegde, N S Rame Gowda, retired professor C. Naganna and others were present at the felicitation function.
Mr. Nagabharana and Prof. Rangappa recalled their association with Prof. Kumar.
