Untimely rain plays havoc in Malnad

07 January 2021 19:18 IST

Untimely rain has affected normal life in Malnad region for the last three-four days. The farming community is facing difficulty in protecting crops as the downpour continued on Thursday morning as well. The growers are forced to postpone harvest, while those who have already harvested the yield are struggling to protect it from getting damp.

Parts of Shivamogga received heavy rains on Wednesday night. Many houses in Hosamane Extension were flooded, leaving the residents worried.

Coffee growers of Magundi, Koove, Baluru, Kottigehara and other places in Mudigere taluk have suffered a loss as coffee beans spread on the ground for drying were washed away in the rains. With that, the year-long hard work of the growers has gone in vain. Veeresh Gowda of Malinganadu in Mudigere taluk said the growers were already suffering a loss as the yield had come down due to heavy downpour, besides the shortage of workers. Now the untimely rainfall had snatched away whatever growers could harvest amidst these difficulties. The paddy growers have been advised to postpone the harvest for a few days.

Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Hassan districts have received more than the normal rainfall in the last three days. In the 24 hours before Thursday morning, Chikkamagaluru recorded an average rainfall of 11.6 mm against the normal of 0.1 mm.

In Hassan several parts of Arakalgud and Sakleshpur taluks received heavy rains. The district recorded an average rainfall of 12.4 mm against the normal of 0.1 mm. Shivamogga district recorded an average of 6.6 mm against the normal of 0.1mm.