Unique Kannada campaigns kickstarted for Rajyotsava 

November 01, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The spirit of Karnataka Rajyotsava was evident across the city as people engaged in various celebrations over the course of the day

The Hindu Bureau

On Wednesday, which marked 50 years since the christening of the State as Karnataka, many organisations in Bengaluru kickstarted unique initiatives to showcase the heritage and the elements that are local to the State.

Azim Premji University released the first episode of its podcast series, ‘Noorakke Nooru Karnataka’ on Radio Azim Premji University. “As the name suggests, this podcast is completely about Karnataka. In every episode, which would be released once a month for the next 12 months, we will choose topics like songs, people, events, products or organisations that play a role in the State’s history,” said a faculty member from APU involved with the podcast. 

The first episode focuses on Nanjangud Tooth Powder. The conversations on the podcasts are hosted by Shraddha of ‘Ayyo Shraddha’ fame. 

‘Inclusive alphabet’

The ‘Karnataka’s Inclusive Alphabet’ campaign was also launched on the occasion of Rajyotsava by Bahutva Karnataka. With Constitution Day coming up on November 26, this social media campaign looks to integrate the ideas of pluralism and democracy into the future of democracy by portraying them creatively with the Kannada alphabets. 

“We wanted to do something focused on Karnataka and the ideas of pluralism and diversity propagated by many great writers and thinkers of the State. We will link the lines from the works of people like Akkamahadevi, Basavanna, Kuvempu and Poornachandra Tejasvi with the aesthetic beauty of the language. We want to create awareness about the values which are relevant to contemporary times,” said Anupama Hegde from Bahutva Karnataka. 

RWAs, auto drivers’ unions and BMTC depots also celebrated Rajyotsava today. While some apartment associations and Resident Welfare Associations had organised blood donation camps and food donation camps on account of 50th Rajyotsava, autorickshaw drivers decorated their autos with flags and banners to mark the day. Many BMTC bus depots and buses were also decorated in yellow and red on Wednesday.  

CONNECT WITH US